This Might Be The Finest Appearance From "Nigel" Yet...

26th September 2016, 16:12

Dom's alter ego "Nigel" has struck again...

Dominic Byrne
Dom has a real passion for local radio. 
 
In fact, he likes it so much he listens in his spare time and calls up talk shows under the guise of the mysterious "Nigel." 
 
Today he struck again, and what he came out with was perfect.
 
Play

The return of Nigel...

.

01:58

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X