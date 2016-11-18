WATCH: There's Something Really Wrong With Chris's Body...

18th November 2016, 11:18

Chris reveals that his body doesn't quite work normally...

Chris Moyles 18 November 2016

Chris has a sore throat and it’s not going away… which leads to him reveal that he can’t gargle any more.

Is there something wrong with his body? It would seem so, as there are a number of basic physical things that Chris Moyles can’t do.

Watch the video here!

Play

There's something really wrong with Chriss' body...

Chris reveals that his body doesn't quite work normally...

02:40

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X