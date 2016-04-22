The Chris Moyles Show - That Awkward Moment You Don't Get Invited To The Pub

22nd April 2016, 12:47

Ever had a moment when the team head over to the pub after work... but YOU don't get the text? Chris has.

Chris Moyles Show 22 April 2016

Chris maintains that he could have "nipped back" for a couple of pints in town with Dave and Pippa after finishing the show yesterday... Dave begs to differ.

That awkward moment you don't get an invite to the pub.

02:24

Don't forget that The Best Of The Chris Moyles - with extra new bits! - kicks off this Saturday (23 April) at 8am. 

