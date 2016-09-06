Chris Moyles Made A Supercut Of Every Time Vernon Kay Says "D'you Know What I Mean?"

6th September 2016, 15:32

...And it's perfect!

Chris Moyles
Everybody has little phrases that they say a lot. 
 
In Vernon's case it's "D'you know what I mean?" 
 
So Chris and the team decided to put a little audio treat together of him saying it, and it's hilarious.
 
Play

We love Vernon...d'you know what we mean?

