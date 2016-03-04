The Chris Moyles Show - We asked Steve Allen to read our news...and he said YES!

4th March 2016, 15:07

Dom was off sick today, so the team had to improvise...

Chris Moyles

We asked the legend that is Steve Allen to read our news...and he said YES!

We've got to hand it to Dom, he doesn't often take time off. But when he does it sure throws a spanner in the works. When the team were left without a newsreader Chris, thinking on his feet, recruited broadcasting heavyweight Steve Allen. Watch how he got on.
Play

We asked the legend that is Steve Allen to read our news...

...and he said YES!

05:37

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X