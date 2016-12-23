WATCH: Chris Moyles Performs A Special Christmas Song And it's Actually Amazing

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris and Dom took on Little Drummer Boy and smashed it.
Christmas is a time for being thankful and appreciative for all the good things in life. And seeing as you lot are such a wonderful bunch of listeners, Chris Moyles and his team wanted to record a special Christmas message to say thanks for listening!
So Chris and Dom performed their own, very special rendition of Little Drummer Boy. Sure, why not?
Make sure you keep watching all the way to end to catch the hilarious outtakes!
Merry Christmas everyone!
Little Drummer Boy...
04:43
And as an extra treat, you can watch the outtakes below!
Chris and Dom outtakes
This is hilarious.
00:21
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
