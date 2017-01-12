Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
U2 are back with a series of Joshua Tree shows this summer… Has Dom’s dream come true?
As you may have read, U2 have announced gigs this summer which will feature the band playing their classic 1987 album the Joshua Tree in full. The shows include a special homecoming at Dublin’s Croke Park. Nice. And U2 Uberfan Dominic Byrne is well up for it.
Imagine his delight, then, when he received a phone call from someone from U2’s management company, Principle. Would Dom like to come to one of the shows? And maybe interview the band? Would he!?
Alas, things weren’t quite what they seemed…
So cruel but so funny! - WATCH Dom's U2 Prank call...
So cruel but so funny! - WATCH Dom's U2 Prank call...
02:55
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook