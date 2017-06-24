WATCH: Simon Pegg's Six-Year-Old Daughter Sang With Coldplay At Glastonbury 2016

Ever dreamt of headlining Glastonbury? Well, we're afraid Simon Pegg's daughter Matilda already beat you to it last year - and she's only six years old.

Talking to Radio X last summer, the Star Trek and Shaun Of The Dead star revealed: "On the last song they invited Chris's kids up and mine went up with them... They sang Up & Up."

See the footage of his daughter in action above. The Spaced star - who is godfather to Chris Martin's daughter Apple - gushed: "She's six years old and it was her first Glastonbury and she headlined the main stage."

That's pretty hard to top.