The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Sound & Vision, Pippa's Bike And Gary Lineker

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Today's highlights from the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X are upon us. And in today's show we start with Gary Lineker going to the toilet and end with David Bowie's Sound & Vision.
What would you have done in Pippa's shoes?
05:46
From celebrity listeners to Gary Lineker pooing on the pitch...
As you do...
03:20
David Bowie's 'Sound And Vision' isn't the easiest song to introduce...
02:48
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
