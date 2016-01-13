The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Sound & Vision, Pippa's Bike And Gary Lineker

13th January 2016, 16:10

Today's highlights from the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X are upon us. And in today's show we start with Gary Lineker going to the toilet and end with David Bowie's Sound & Vision.

Chris Moyles

What would you have done in Pippa's shoes?

After taking her new bike for a spin, Pippa was stopped and offered some advice. What would you have done in her shoes?
05:46

 

From celebrity listeners to Gary Lineker pooing on the pitch, as you do...

Sometimes the on-air conversations can take a strange turn - this is one of those times. But seriously, did you know that about Gary Lineker?
03:20


David Bowie's 'Sound And Vision' isn't the easiest song to introduce...

David Bowie's Sound And Vision is a classic, without question. BUT it's not the friendliest track for a DJ. Here's why...
02:48

