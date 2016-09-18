Chris has Sam Neill in actual hysterics with this impression

18th September 2016, 06:00

Sam Neil's laugh is so addictive!

Sam Neill
Chris and the team were absolutely thrilled to have the legend that Sam Neill on the show. 
 
And because they're old friends, Chris decided to roll out his Sean Connery impression. 
 
Let's just say Sam was impressed...
 
Play

Chris introduces Sam Neill to his Sean Connery impression...

Chris has Sam Neill in hysterics with this impression ?

01:49

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X