The Best Of Chris Moyles: Sacha Baron Cohen Told Us About Seriously Offending Jack Black

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
We take a look back at when the comedy legend Sacha Baron Cohen listed the show and regaled us with some of his awesome stories.
Sacha Baron Cohen did - with Jack Black. After attending a screening with Mr. Black, Cohen said something we're pretty sure he'll wish he hadn't. Plus, Chris asks about Sacha's crack team of Indian lawyers, who get him out of trouble wherever he goes...
Sacha Baron Cohen's story about Jack Black is horrifying!
02:55
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Comments
Powered by Facebook