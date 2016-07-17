'Rotten Dave' does Sex Pistols karaoke... How do you think he did?

17th July 2016, 06:00

Dave takes on one of the UK's most legendary bands.

Dave Masterman

It's not easy to do a Sex Pistols impression. 

And our man Dave Masterman is hardly punk rock (sorry Dave). So when he stepped up to do some Pistols karaoke we didn't expect it to sound quite like this...

 
Play

'Rotten Dave' does Sex Pistols karaoke... Oh Dave...

Introducing Rotten Dave... AKA Johnny (not-so) Rotten...

01:10

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X