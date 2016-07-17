'Rotten Dave' does Sex Pistols karaoke... How do you think he did?

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Dave takes on one of the UK's most legendary bands.
It's not easy to do a Sex Pistols impression.
And our man Dave Masterman is hardly punk rock (sorry Dave). So when he stepped up to do some Pistols karaoke we didn't expect it to sound quite like this...
'Rotten Dave' does Sex Pistols karaoke... Oh Dave...
Introducing Rotten Dave... AKA Johnny (not-so) Rotten...
01:10
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Coldplay Miracles
James She's A Star
Comments
Powered by Facebook