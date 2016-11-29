This morning Rob DJ made the team feel very uncomfortable

29th November 2016, 16:07

We love rob DJ but...wow. This morning was a bit much.

Chris Moyles Rob DJ

Each Tuesday we do this little thing (maybe you've heard of it?) called Rob DJ's Monday Night Pub Quiz. It's pretty self explanatory. Each week Rob asks us a bunch of questions and the team, well, tries to answer them.

This week, however, Rob gave away a little too much information, and left the team almost gagging!

You can watch the clip below.

Play

This call will make you feel SO gross...

Rob DJ applying lotion will be the most disgusting thing you hear today...

01:14

