Rob DJ Leaves The Team In Absolute Hysterics..."Oh, Ummm"

20th September 2016, 12:38

Chris and the team were left utterly speechless today after hearing some behind the scenes audio of the quizmaster...

Dominic Byrne
Rob DJ never ceases to put a smile on our faces. 
 
But today, he put much more than a smile across the mugs of Chris, Dom, Pippa and Dave. 
 
After listening back to some audio of Rob trying to read a script, the team genuinely couldn't stop laughing.
 
Rob DJ leaves the team in absolute hysterics...'oh, ummm'

Rob DJ outtake

03:45

