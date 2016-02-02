The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Rob DJ is back with some glorious new catchphrases!

2nd February 2016, 15:22

Rob DJ is back and quizzier than ever! And, what's more, he's got some pretty...interesting new catchphrases.

chris Moyles highlights

Rob DJ's back...and he's got some new catchphrases! ‪#‎UpTheShard‬

The man. The myth. The legend. Rob DJ returned today with his era defining pub quiz. And he's clearly been doing his homework, because our quiz master brought a bag full of new catchphrases to the table. 
 
Some of them were a tad inappropriate, however....

Play

Rob DJ's back...and he's got some new catchphrases!

#UpTheShard

04:18

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X