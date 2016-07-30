This audio of Chris riding rollercoasters at Alton Towers is amazing!

30th July 2016, 06:00

The team went to Alton Towers and it's safe to say the rides are still scary.

Chris Moyles

Let's be honest, Alton Towers is great fun. Chris Moyles and the rest of the team went last weekend and it's pretty evident they had a good time. But this audio of Chris on a ride sounds like he had a very bad time indeed...
Never heard anyone scream so much on the Postman Pat ride...

