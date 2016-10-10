"I'd Like To Punch Him In The Face." De Niro's Video About Trump Is Amazing

10th October 2016, 18:23

Robert De Niro does not hold back when it comes to talking about Donald Trump. And Chris loves it!

Chris Moyles
A lot of celebrities in the US have been making videos encouraging people to vote. 
 
Mr. Robert De Niro is one of them and he absolutely lets loose on Donald Trump. 
 
The language he uses is incredible.
 
Play

'I'd like to punch him in the face' De Niro on Trump

Robert De Niro blasts 'stupid' Donald Trump...and Chris loves it!

03:22

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X