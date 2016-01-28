The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Producer Dave Gets A COLONIC IRRIGATION For The Show!

Dave Masterman gets a COLONIC IRRIGATION for the show!

Producer Dave told Chris and the team last week that he was curious to experience a colonic irrigation. Well, Chris being Chris, made it happen. Plus, he sent a camera along to capture Dave'S reaction. Suffice to say, it's hilarious. We get a good laugh, and Dave gets an expensive procedure. Everyone's a winner!





Watch the full video below.





MORE COLONIC FUN!

Inappropriate playlist ideas for Dave's colonic irrigation... ‪#‎ ringoffire‬

The day before Dave's big trip to the doctors, Chris asked you lot what music Dave should listen to whilst the procedure takes place. Some of your suggestions are amazing.