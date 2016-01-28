The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Producer Dave Gets A COLONIC IRRIGATION For The Show!

28th January 2016, 14:02

Last week Dave expressed a desire to experience a colonic and, naturally, Chris made it happen. This is hilarious.

chris Moyles highlights

Dave Masterman gets a COLONIC IRRIGATION for the show!

Producer Dave told Chris and the team last week that he was curious to experience a colonic irrigation. Well, Chris being Chris, made it happen. Plus, he sent a camera along to capture Dave'S reaction. Suffice to say, it's hilarious. We get a good laugh, and Dave gets an expensive procedure. Everyone's a winner!

Watch the full video below.

Play

01:55


MORE COLONIC FUN!

Inappropriate playlist ideas for Dave's colonic irrigation... ‪#‎ringoffire‬

The day before Dave's big trip to the doctors, Chris asked you lot what music Dave should listen to whilst the procedure takes place. Some of your suggestions are amazing.
Play

01:44

