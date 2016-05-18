PLAY: Is Andy Murray Happy Or Sad?

18th May 2016, 14:09

Play along with Chris and the team and see if you can tell the difference between the tennis player's emotions.

Dominic Byrne

PLAY: Is Andy Murray Happy Or Sad?

Andy Murray. He's a sporting legend and a friend of the show. But the Scottish athlete is as famous for his downtempo demeanour as he is for his tennis skills. So our very own Dominic Byrne has developed a game to teach us all how to tell wether Mr Murray is happy or sad. Can you get three out of three?
Play

Can you tell if Andy Murray is happy or mardy?

The team struggle to tell whether Andy Murray is happy or mardy in Dom's new game...

03:20

You can download the Chris Moyles Show Podcast here!

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X