WATCH: Radio X tries out Pippa's unique way of telling the time!

19th February 2016, 10:33

At the NME Awards Pippa dreamed up a new way of telling the time, and the whole of Radio X has been trying it out...

chris Moyles

Everyone's adopting Pippa's unique way of telling the time!

This week Pippa decided to head down to the NME Awards and ended up having a pretty BIG night. And for some reason she decided to keep a voice diary! Chris, obviously, played the clips on-air and the team discovered something unusual. Instead of saying "it's 9 minutes past 11" or "it's about 10 past 11" Pippa said "the time is 23 point o9."

Weird, eh?

Well, Chris and the team couldn't let it go. And what's more, Vernon Kay, Dan O'Connell, Phil Clifton and John Kennedy all got on board too!

Everyone's adopting Pippa's unique way of telling the time!

02:50

