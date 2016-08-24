The Best Of Chris Moyles: Pippa's written a song for the show and it's fantastic!

24th August 2016, 17:42

Who knew Pippa was such a great songwriter?!

Chris Moyles

 Pippa's written a song for the show and it's fantastic!

(this was originally posted April 23rd 2016)
 
Wow. Just wow. We all knew that Pippa had talent, but this is something else. Our beloved producer has written a special song to help sell the Chris Moyles Show, and it's a certified banger. Give it a listen for yourself!
Play

Pippa's written a song and it's...wow. Just wow.

01:45

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X