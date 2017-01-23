Pippa's Reaction To Eating “Toxic Waste” Is Brilliant To Watch...

23rd January 2017, 10:50

The team have been challenged to try some super-sour sweets… and the results are hilarious.

Chris Moyles Show 23 January 2017

A very nice company has sent the team some super-sour sweets called “Toxic Waste”. Oh dear.

The challenge is: who can keep a sweet in their mouth for the longest?

Chris goes first… then Dave with “Blue Raspberry” flavour.

Finally, Pippa gets lemon - a pretty sour taste already. Her expression is BRILLIANT.

Watch the clip:

Play

Pippa's reaction to eating Toxic Waste is brilliant to watch...

Pippa's reaction to eating Toxic Waste is brilliant to watch...

03:11

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X