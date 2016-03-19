The Chris Moyles Show - Pippa's Pointless Games brings you... 'Going for Mould'!

19th March 2016, 06:00

Today Pippa brought her brand new game to the show and it was a little bit cheesy...

Chris Moyles

Pippa's Pointless Games brings you... 'Going for Mould'!

We've all grown to love Pippa's Pointless Games (even if they are a little random) but Going For Mould has got to be her strongest, and smelliest, yet. Going For Mould is a cheese tasting game like no other! Enjoy...
04:50

