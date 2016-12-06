When Pippa's Mate Had A "Dodgy" Festival Massage...

Today on the Chris Moyles show, Pippa shared the story of what happened when her friend Emma had a massage at The Secret Garden Party.

It turns out, her masseur was a little bit of a novice, but what he lacked in qualifications he made up for in enthusiasm.

Find out what happened here:

Play When Pippa's friend had a 'dodgy' massage... . 01:37

Well, that's one way to get a free ticket to a festival, right?