When Pippa's Mate Had A "Dodgy" Festival Massage...

6th December 2016, 10:54

Get the story behind her friend's awkward experience here.

Today on the Chris Moyles show, Pippa shared the story of what happened when her friend Emma had a massage at The Secret Garden Party.

It turns out, her masseur was a little bit of a novice, but what he lacked in qualifications he made up for in enthusiasm.

Well, that's one way to get a free ticket to a festival, right?

