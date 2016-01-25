The Chris Moyles Show Highlights: Pippa’s Date And More Horror Stories

Pippa’s First Date

Pippa’s been out with a perspiring, “experienced” man. The team want to know how it went, and get the full story. He played with her… WHAT?





Play Pippa's first date story is...wow. Just wow. 05:47





That awkward moment you just agree because you can't hear them...



Play That awkward moment you just agree because you can't hear them... 03:30