The Chris Moyles Show Highlights: Pippa’s Date And More Horror Stories

25th January 2016, 13:37

Pippa’s been on a date and the team want all the gory details.

Chris Moyles Show 25 January 2016

Pippa’s First Date

Pippa’s been out with a perspiring, “experienced” man. The team want to know how it went, and get the full story. He played with her… WHAT?

Pippa's first date story is...wow. Just wow.

05:47



That awkward moment you just agree because you can't hear them...

03:30

That moment you're asked if you want to be "passively stretched"...

04:18

