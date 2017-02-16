WATCH: Pippa's Audio Diary From The NME Awards Is Incredible

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out what Pippa got up to at the awards ceremony, and what tights had to do with it.
Pippa went to the NME Awards 2017, and gave us a blow-by-blow account of her time there.
Watch our video to find out how she ended up alone at an after party, and the role of chicken nuggets in her big night out.
Pippa's audio-diary from the NME's last night is incredible... HERO!
Pippa's audio-diary from the NME's last night is incredible... HERO!
02:02
What a hero.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook