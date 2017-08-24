WATCH: Pippa Had A Tattoo Lesson & Couldn't Stop Laughing

24th August 2017, 17:02

Toby vowed to let Pippa give him his first ever tat, and it's fair to say he's regretting it.

Pippa tattoo lesson with border

This week Pippa visited a tattoo parlour so she could get in her first ever lesson. Why, you ask? Well, because she needs to get some much-needed practice in before she gives Toby his first ever tattoo in a very tender place.

Toby - who's standing in for Chris Moyles this week - agreed to get a Rolling Stones logo tattoo courtesy of Radio X, and even allowed Pippa to do it. 

Watch our video where Pippa learns the ropes, and quite frankly looks a bit shaky while doing it.

Play

Pippa prepares for Toby's bottom tattoo next week! ?

Pippa's giving Toby his first ever tattoo, and she's not that confident.

02:12

 

Good luck Toby!

