Pippa recalls her first valentines memory and it's heartbreaking...

30th September 2016, 16:28

Poor Pippa! Imagine if this happened to you?

Pippa Taylor

We love our Pippa. She's the absolute best. However, some kid she grew up with didn't quite feel the same. Pippa's story of her first Valentine's Day is heartbreaking...and also hilarious.
Pippa recalls her first valentines memory...

