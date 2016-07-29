Pippa just totally showed Dave up with her rap skills. Who knew!?

29th July 2016, 12:16

In a friendly rendition of a Will Smith classic Pippa really showed her true talents.

Pippa Taylor

Everyone loves the Will Smith song Boom! Shake The Room. How can you not? But obviously Pippa is a bigger fan than most. After Dave proved he clearly didn't know the words, Pippa demonstrated how she clearly did...
Wow Pippa!?

