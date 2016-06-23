Pippa uses her 'orgasmatron' on Dom and Dave and their reaction is priceless

23rd June 2016, 17:03

They seriously love it.

Dominic Bryne

Pippa uses her 'orgasmatron' on Dom and Dave and their reaction is priceless

Yesterday Pippa mentioned her Orgasmatron and the whole team were very intrigued. So naturally she brought it in for a demonstration. Dave and Dom LOVED it...
Play

Pippa uses her 'orgasmatron' on Dom and Dave and they love it!

Is it really called an orgasmatron!?

02:40

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X