Hear Pippa's Hilarious Call To The Winner Of Our Robert Smith Guitar

Last week, we were offering YOU the chance to win one of a set of amazing guitars, signed by some of our favourite artists... and it was Pippa's job to ring up the winners.

Listen as we eavesdrop on the call she made to the winner of the guitar played and signed by Robert Smith of The Cure.

Play Pippa's hilarious call to the winner of the Robert Smith guitar... Thanks to everyone who helped us raise money for Global's Make Some Noise! 03:40

Well done Lance!

And thanks to everyone who entered our competitions and helped us raise over £2.8 million for Global's Make Some Noise!