Pippa Felt A Little Rough Today And Did Not Hide It Well

30th November 2016, 16:15

Turns out sake wine gives you quite the hangover.

Pippa and Dave

We've all been there. You innocently go out for dinner with a friend, and the next thing you know you're stumbling through your front door in the early hours of the morning. For most of you, however, you don't have to go on the radio with Chris Moyles the next day.

That's the situation our Pippa found herself in today, and believe us when we say that Chris did not make her life easy.

You can watch the clip below.

Pippa felt a little worse for wear on today's show...

01:56

