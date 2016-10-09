Pippa and Dave's liquid transportation task got pretty messy

Who can transport the most liquid? Place your bets!

Pippa and Dave's liquid transportation task got pretty messy

This week the breakfast team partnered up with Dave's new show Taskmaster to see who could become champion of the inane task. Pippa and Dave were challenged to transport as much liquid from A to B as possible. Easy right? There's was just one problem, they were blindfolded. Things got pretty messy...
Taskmaster. Day three. Liquid Challenge.

Who can transport the most liquid?! Place your bets! ?Join_Dave #Taskmaster

