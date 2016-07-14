Pippa orders a Chinese using only 'reverse words'... This is so good!

14th July 2016, 15:07

The Reverse Game goes international this week as Pippa attempts to order takeaway food.

Pippa Taylor

If you're not familiar with the reverse game, it's simple. Producer Matt records a phrase, reverses it, and the team have to try and say it. It's pretty tricky, and it's even more difficult when you're trying to order a takeaway...
See how easy it is to order a Chinese takeaway... but speaking only backwards...

03:49

