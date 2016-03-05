The Chris Moyles Show - Pippa and Dave eat BUGS live on-air!

5th March 2016, 06:00

Sometimes weird stuff happens on this little radio show of ours...

Chris Moyles

WATCH: Pippa and Dave eat BUGS for Bear Grylls' and it's HILARIOUS.

So because Bear Grylls has his new TV show out (Mission Survive‬ on ITV, incase you didn't know) he challenged all our presenters to certain tasks; Vernon Kay had to abseil down the building and Johnny Vaughan had to make fire. Pippa and Dave, however, had to EAT BUGS. Urgh. See how they got on!
