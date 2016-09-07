“Can You Say Penis?” Keith Lemon Was Priceless This Morning!

7th September 2016, 16:09

Looks like Keith Lemon and Chris are unsure what you can and can’t say on-air…

Keith Lemon

We always love having Keith Lemon on the show. He always brings some level of controversy with him, and today was no exception. 

He and Chris got a little muddled over who said what, and if they're even allowed to say it!

 

Play

Chris and Keith Lemon try to clear up what can and can’t be said on the radio!

03:16

