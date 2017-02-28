WATCH: A foolproof pancake recipe from the one and only Andi Peters

28th February 2017, 10:05

It's the best day of the year - pancake day! And Chris' mate and TV presenter Andi Peters has a FLAWLESS recipe.

Chris Moyles highlights

A foolproof pancake recipe from the one and only...Andi Peters!

Happy pancake day! We hope you plan on devouring as many pancakes as your stomach can handle. And if you're not sure how to make the perfect pancake, then fear not, because Chris is here to help. His good friend and all round foodie Andi Peters comes on-air to guide us to pancake perfection. Nice one Andi.
Play

How to Make Easy Pancakes with Andi Peters!

How to Make EASY Pancakes with @andipeters!

01:36

 

MORE PANCAKE GOODNESS

Watch How To Make A Perfect Dave Grohl Pancake In 15 Seconds

Play

How to make a Dave Grohl pancake...

How to make a Dave Grohl pancake...

00:15

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X