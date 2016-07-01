OUCH! Rylan, That Sounds Excruciating!

1st July 2016, 10:18

Mr Rylan Clark-Neal was in the studio this morning and related a tale of pain, horror and a gold chainmail Chanel vest.

Rylan on the Chris Moyles show 1 July 2016

He’s currently hosting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and he’s just published his autobiography The Life Of Rylan.

But Rylan has a helluva story for Chris and the team: the time he lost a delicate part of his body in the name of fashion and glamour on The X-Factor.

It’s a story of “Egyptian chic”, Spandau Ballet and horrible personal injury. And Dom’s on hand to inspect the damage on Rylan’s own person.

Watch and cringe…

OUCH! Rylan, that sounds excruciating!

