Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Mr Rylan Clark-Neal was in the studio this morning and related a tale of pain, horror and a gold chainmail Chanel vest.
He’s currently hosting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and he’s just published his autobiography The Life Of Rylan.
But Rylan has a helluva story for Chris and the team: the time he lost a delicate part of his body in the name of fashion and glamour on The X-Factor.
It’s a story of “Egyptian chic”, Spandau Ballet and horrible personal injury. And Dom’s on hand to inspect the damage on Rylan’s own person.
Watch and cringe…
OUCH! Rylan, that sounds excruciating!
01:45
