THE BEST OF CHRIS MOYLES: Cookie Monster Made The Team Feel Seriously Nostalgic

28th December 2016, 10:00

Let's look back at when the Cookie Monster joined Chris and made us all feel seriously nostalgic.

Chris Moyles

This morning Chris was joined by the legend that is Cookie Monster and it was simply brilliant. Not only did he personally invite Biffy Clyro onto the show , he also played a little game with Chris and the team.

Watching this guy gobble down cookies is bringing back an infinite amount of feelgood memories for us!

Watch him in action below.

Play

The nostalgia you're about to feel is on another level...

The nostalgia you're about to feel is on another level...

03:21

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X