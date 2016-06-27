Louie Spence REALLY Wants To Give Dave Masterman An All-Over Body Tan

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Will Dave take him up on his hands-on offer?
Louie Spence dropped in on the Chris Moyles Breakfast Show this morning, and had a few beauty tips for the team. Despite loving our green colour scheme, he was very concerned about how pale Dave looked. So much so, he offered to give him a "quick rub up and down" with his fake tan mitts, free of charge. He's not too keen on doing it for Dom, though...
Watch the clip below:
Will Dave take up Louie's offer?
