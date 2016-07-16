Chris Moyles loses it with this "ungrateful" competition winner...

After giving away a pretty awesome prize, Mr. Moyles wasn't pleased with the listener's reponse...

Chris Moyles

Chris is known for occasionally losing his temper, and this morning was no exception. 

After listener Barry won a year's worth of Sky TV AND tickets to the Star Trek premiere, the team wanted to get him on the phone to chat about his night. 

There was a slight complication, however...

 
Play

Chris loses his cool with Barry, the ungrateful competition winner...

Oh no, the old Chris makes a return!

02:03

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X