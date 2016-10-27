Chris's Lord Sugar Impression Will Have You In Hysterics

27th October 2016, 16:35

Chris channelled Lord Sugar this morning. This is brilliant.

Chris Moyles

The Apprentice. Everyone's seen it. Everyone loves it. And Lord Sugar is one of the best parts of it. 

He, however, have some strange habits. This morning Chris recreated his amazing presenting style. And we all know how accurate (and hilarious) Chris's impressions are.

You can watch the video below.

Play

Chris's Lord Sugar impression is on point!

It's as if he's in the studio with us...

01:52

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X