LBC's Nick Ferrari ate a £5 note and Chris had the best reaction

1st December 2016, 14:52

Have you heard? Apparently the new £5 note has traces of animal fat in it, and vegans and vegetarians are understandably unimpressed. So Nick Ferrari decided to put this to the test and try eating one.

Safe to say, Chris was pretty gobsmacked.

WOW...Did LBC's Nick Ferrari just eat a 5 note?

