WATCH: Kevin Bacon Talks Meeting His Wife When She Was 12

Kevin Bacon is in the studio!
The story of how Kevin Bacon met his wife is amazing.
03:55
The I Love Dick actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles how he met his wife Kyra Sedgwick when she came to watch him in a stage show when he was 19.
Kevin Bacon unwittingly met his future wife when she was just 12.
The Hollywood star is celebrating 29 years of marriage to actress and producer Kyra Sedgwick, and he revealed they actually first spoke when she came to see him perform when he was 19.
Watch him recall the story in our video above.
Speaking to Chris Moyles, the 58-year-old actor said: "I don't remember meeting her when she was twelve. I was doing a play off-Broadway, and her mother who was a big theatre fan would go to the theatre a lot - I was doing a lot of theatre back then - and she'd seen me on the stage a few times and said to her daughter, 'you should go see this actor because he's good.'"
The i Love Dick actor added: "Inbetween the matinee and the evening performance I was at in the deli buying a sandwich and she had just seen the matinee, and her brother said 'there he is, there he is go up and talk to him.'"
"He convinced her to go up and she walked up to me and said, 'hi i just saw the play, I thought you were good,' and according to her I said 'aww, thank you sweetie' or something annoying like that."
