The Chris Moyles Show - We challenged Keith Lemon to say a secret phrase on This Morning

27th February 2016, 06:00

You've gotta love Keith Lemon, he'll give anything a go! Chris challenged him to sneak a little word into his interview with This Morning and, well, he gave it a good go.

Chris Molyes

Did Keith Lemon complete his mission on This Morning?

When Keith Lemon came in this week he was nothing but fun. As well as revealing why he wears that bandage on his wrist (see below!) and taking a shine to Pippa, he was even up for playing along with a little game Chris wanted to play. 

But did he manage to fool Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield? Have a look and find out...
Play

Did Keith Lemon complete his mission on This Morning?

02:17


ALSO THIS WEEK

Keith Lemon Reveals Why He Wears That Bandage On His Wrist

Play

Did Keith Lemon complete his mission on This Morning?

02:17

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X