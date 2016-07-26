Chris made Jamie Oliver some scones, but wasn't too pleased with his reaction...

Jamie had some interesting things to say about Chris' scones.

Chris Moyles

It's always a treat when Jamie Oliver pops into the show. Usually he brings the team something tasty, and he's an all round legend to talk to you. So today Chris thought he'd bring Jamie something - a few scones! However, being the professional chef he is, Jamie had a few comments.
See how Jamie Oliver rated Chris' homemade scones...

