The Best Of Chris Moyles: Is This One Of The Greatest Radio Mishaps Ever?

30th August 2016, 15:34

This is so unfortunate… but so good.

Chris Moyles Show 30 June 2016

What happens when the studio play-out system blanks out at precisely the wrong moment?

You get an unfortunate word blurted out across the airwaves, that’s what.

Watch it and weep... with laughter.

This has got to be one of the greatest radio mishaps ever?

So unfortunate but so good!

00:59

