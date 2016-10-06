Chris Gets Interrupted On-Air And Isn't Impressed!

6th October 2016, 15:32

Note to self - NEVER interrupt Chris during his show.

Chris Moyles
While Chris was innocently broadcasting his show this morning, a company tour popped by the studio to have a look at Radio X in action.

You can imagine that Chris was not impressed. 

As a result, Chris went on one of his rare (but fun) rants! This is hilarious!

"It's like a zoo!"

Play

'It's like a zoo!' Chris gets interrupted on-air and isn't impressed!

.

01:49

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X