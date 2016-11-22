Chris Moyles Had An Interesting Call With A Very Upset Elf...

22nd November 2016, 15:56

He was not the most pleasant guest, to say the least...

Chris Moyles elf

All this week on the Chris Moyles show on Radio X the team are giving away a whole host of awesome prizes. 

This is all possible thanks to Bad Santa 2 AND a pretty nasty little elf.

This elf is not in a good mood, trust us.

You can watch the clip below.

Play

Dom had an interesting call with a very upset elf...

03:03

