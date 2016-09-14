Impressions Were Out In Force Today And They Were Very Special...

14th September 2016, 16:39

Chris's Sean Connery is perfect!

Dominic Byrne
It's no secret that Chris loves to do an impression (if you've never heard his Chris Tarrant, you need to right now), but this morning was something special. 
 
We had a bit of Michael Caine, Sean Connery and a crap Morrissey.
 
Wait Until You Hear Dave's Morrisey Impression...

The thing dreams are made of...

03:26

